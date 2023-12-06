Darren Ferguson was pleased to see his side move comfortably into the next round of the EFL Trophy after a first half tactical switch.

Posh moved into the last 16 of the EFL thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over Arsenal U21s.

Ryan De Havilland and Malik Mothersille registered their first goals for the club while Jonson Clarke-Harris slid in the second on the night to score for the first time since the FA Cup replay at Salford on November 14 and for just the second time in his last 12 matches after losing his place in the team.

Ferguson was displeased with how his side began in the opening half hour but ended the night much more impressed with their overall display.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored Peterborough United's second. Photo: David Lowndes.

He said: “I was happy with one hour of it, the first 30 minutes I wasn’t. We were nowhere near good enough.

"We tweaked a few things and were more aggressive, we knew they would take chances and that we had to win the ball higher up.

“What we worked on probably didn’t work so I had to tweak it but there was no life about the game. It became like an under 21s game, which was never going to suit us. We had to be more intense. We got the goals but it should have been three or four at half time, game over.

“This game was about self-motivation and getting a performance to show that they’re ready to play in the first team because most of they are out of it at the moment. When you get an opportunity, you’ve got to show it.

Archie Collins of Peterborough United has his shirt pulled. Photo: Joe Dent.

“The formation (Posh switched to a back five) was the best fit for the players. I wanted Jonno with Malik up front and Manny is a better centre half than right back at the moment. Kwame and Joel Randall could have been involved but they felt little knocks on Monday. They’re fine and will train Thursday but I was never going to risk them.

“There was some good stuff though, both forwards scored, Ryan as a number ten scored, Jeando made two goals, the clean sheet, the goalkeeper was very good and Harley Mills and James Dornelly came on and did very well.

“It was a good night and I was able to get the players I wanted 90 minutes and Jeando did what he could. He’s improving as a player, especially on the ball, you can see that. His pass for Malik's goal was perfect.

“Once we changed it, became more aggressive and sent our wing backs on higher, Crichlow was excellent. I was pleased to get a clean sheet as well as some good performances and some good stuff. We’ll take out of it what we can.”

Posh will find out their opponents in the next round on Friday at 6:30pm live on Sky Sports News. Wycombe, Brighton U21s, Oxford, West Ham U21s and Crawley all progressed in the Southern Section on Tuesday night. Reading vs Charlton (December 6) and Portsmouth vs Wimbledon (December 19) still have to play.