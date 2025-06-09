Half of the League One clubs have yet to make a summer signing ahead of Tuesday's deadline
The transfer window re-opens on June 16 and will not shut until September 1.
There have been 22 signings by League One clubs since the end of last season. Twelve clubs have signed new players including Posh who took young attacker from National League side Braintree.
Newly-relegated Plymouth Argyle (4) have signed the most new players followed by Bradford City (3) and Northampton Town (3).
Here are all the League One signings since the end of last season.
BLACKPOOL
Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County)
Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday).
BRADFORD CITY
Max Power (Aarhus)
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool)
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
BURTON
Fabio Tavares (Coventry)
Dylan Williams (Chelsea)
DONCASTER Glenn Middleton (Doncaster).
EXETER
Johnly Yfeko (Rangers)
HUDDERSFIELD Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).
Ryan Ledson (Preston).
MANSFIELD Regan Hendry (Tranmere).
NORTHAMPTON
Jack Burroughs (Coventry)
Jack Perkins (Nottingham Forest) Kamarai Swyer (West Ham United).
PLYMOUTH Bradley Ibrahim (Hertha Berlin).
Jack Mackenzie (Aberdeen)
Jamie Paterson (Coventry)
Caleb Watts (Exeter)
PORT VALE
Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool).
POSH Kyrell Lisbie (Braintree).
STEVENAGE
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth)
