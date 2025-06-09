Half of the League One clubs have yet to make a summer signing ahead of Tuesday's deadline

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
New Posh signing Kyrell Lisbie. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)New Posh signing Kyrell Lisbie. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
New Posh signing Kyrell Lisbie. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Peterborough United have not given up hope of making a second signing of the summer ahead of the first transfer deadline day of the summer on Tuesday (June 10, 7pm).

The transfer window re-opens on June 16 and will not shut until September 1.

There have been 22 signings by League One clubs since the end of last season. Twelve clubs have signed new players including Posh who took young attacker from National League side Braintree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newly-relegated Plymouth Argyle (4) have signed the most new players followed by Bradford City (3) and Northampton Town (3).

Here are all the League One signings since the end of last season.

BLACKPOOL

Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County)

Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday).

BRADFORD CITY

Max Power (Aarhus)

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool)

Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

BURTON

Fabio Tavares (Coventry)

Dylan Williams (Chelsea)

DONCASTER Glenn Middleton (Doncaster).

EXETER

Johnly Yfeko (Rangers)

HUDDERSFIELD Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).

Ryan Ledson (Preston).

MANSFIELD Regan Hendry (Tranmere).

NORTHAMPTON

Jack Burroughs (Coventry)

Jack Perkins (Nottingham Forest) Kamarai Swyer (West Ham United).

PLYMOUTH Bradley Ibrahim (Hertha Berlin).

Jack Mackenzie (Aberdeen)

Jamie Paterson (Coventry)

Caleb Watts (Exeter)

PORT VALE

Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool).

POSH Kyrell Lisbie (Braintree).

STEVENAGE

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth)

Related topics:League OneCoventryBlackpoolNational LeagueBradford CityNorthampton Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice