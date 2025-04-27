Gustav believes he can be the man to replace Ricky-Jade Jones

Gustav Lindgren in action for Posh against Everton at Goodison Park in an FA Cup tie. Photo Ollie Scarff, Getty Images.

​Gustav Lindgren is confident he can be the man to replace Ricky-Jade Jones in the Peterborough United starting line-up next season.

​The 23 year-old Swedish striker admits he’s endured a tough time at a club he joined in January for a hefty £500k transfer fee.

But Lindgren believes a much-needed rest and a full pre-season with Posh will see him up and running in 2025-26. He can be heartened by the public support he has received recently from first-team manager Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

"It’s been a tough season for me,” Lindgren admitted in a Posh Plus interview before Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Bolton Wanderers. “I’ve had small injuries and other obstacles to overcome. It’s been a long season for me as I’ve been pretty much on the go for 18 months.

Gustav Lindgren misses a great chance to score for Posh against Bolton Wanderers. Photo David Lowndes.

"Confidence is the most important thing in football and it hasn’t been easy for me, but I am here to fight for the team and I am sure the goals will follow.

"I’ve played with different people and when I make bad runs I seem to get the ball, but when I make good runs I don’t get the ball. It will come good with time though.

"I’ve watched the way Ricky makes things awkward for defenders. Even if he’s not winning headers he can put defenders off and I want to annoy defenders like that. I don’t want them to have an easy day at work.

"I am looking forward to a break. It will be unusual for me to have a summer off because in Sweden we play at that time and then have the winter off.

"I’ve learnt a lot in my time here though and I believe I can be the man to take on Ricky’s role.”

Academy graduate Jones is expected to leave Posh in the summer. Ferguson is sure Lindgren will make the step up.

Ferguson said: “Gustav is finding it tough because number nine, when coming into a team when you’ve not been playing, is probably the most difficult position.

"A lot of people are nor sure about him, but we are as a club, once he has had a good pre-season with us.

"For a striker to thrive, you have to have confidence and at the moment, he is a bit short in that regard."

Lindgren is expected to start the final two games of the season at Mansfield Town on Wednesday (April 30) and Rotherham United next Saturday (May 3).