Jack Taylor celebrates with Jonson Clarke-Harris after Peterborough United open the scoring against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 23-year-old central midfielder, who joined the club from Barnet in January 2020 for an initial fee of £500,000, has been an integral part of the club’s side ever since his arrival.

A number of hamstring injuries have been some of the only minor downsides of a Posh career so far that has seen him score 13 goals at his time at the club- including stunning strikes against Blackpool on the last day of last season Hull in October last year.

The strike against Hull won him the club’s Goal of the Season Award for the 2021/22 campaign.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Milton Keynes. Photo: Joe Dent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the win against MK, Posh boss Grant McCann paid tribute to his midfielder.

He said: “In the last two games, he has been exceptional; his performances have gone through the roof. The way he is controlling games, the way he’s been getting forward and his shooting make him a really top player.