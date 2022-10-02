Grant McCann praises 'exceptional' Jack Taylor as he brings up 100 Peterborough United appearances
Jack Taylor made his 100th appearance for Peterborough United in the 3-2 win over Milton Keynes on Saturday (October 1).
The 23-year-old central midfielder, who joined the club from Barnet in January 2020 for an initial fee of £500,000, has been an integral part of the club’s side ever since his arrival.
A number of hamstring injuries have been some of the only minor downsides of a Posh career so far that has seen him score 13 goals at his time at the club- including stunning strikes against Blackpool on the last day of last season Hull in October last year.
The strike against Hull won him the club’s Goal of the Season Award for the 2021/22 campaign.
In the summer, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony described Taylor as “the best central midfielder in League One."
Speaking after the win against MK, Posh boss Grant McCann paid tribute to his midfielder.
He said: “In the last two games, he has been exceptional; his performances have gone through the roof. The way he is controlling games, the way he’s been getting forward and his shooting make him a really top player.
“For him now, it’s just about keeping his foot on the pedal and keeping that consistency.”