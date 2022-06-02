Posh midfielder Jack Taylor celebrates promotion from League One in 2021.

McAnthony, who famously dubbed the 2020-21 League One promotion season the ‘vengeance tour.’ has labelled next season ‘the greatest show on turf.’

It’s clear he expects another promotion push from a squad which retains many of the stars of the last team to earn the right to compete in the Championship.

MacAnthony, speaking on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “I'm over the disappointment of relegation and now I’m excited about what lies ahead.

"That team, that youth, that pace, that technical ability, that Championship experience, if they play to their potential it could be the greatest show on turf.

"That’s putting a lot of pressure on the team like I did before, but that’s the expectation when you play for Posh in League One. We expect to compete, we expect to be up there.

"We are up against some monstrously big clubs, but we always we feel we have a chance at this level. Hopefully these young and experienced players can really step up.

"We will get the right players out and bring the right players in. We have a strong squad for League One anyway. We are after a maximum of five new signings.

"And we have a man in charge who left us before and became a trophy-winning manager. I’m hoping for a stress-free season on the injury front. We got 35 games out of Jack Taylor last season and if we can get 40 out of him next season it will be big for us as, fully fit, he will be the best central midfielder in League One.