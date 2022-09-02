Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelland Watts puts in a crunching challenge on Jack Taylor while on loan at Plymouth in February 2021. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Posh swooped to bring in left-footed centre-back Kelland Watts on loan from Newcastle until January. The 22-year-old, who won promotion to the Championship last season with Wigan Athletic, will take three to four weeks to get fit from a knee injury though.

Posh can rest a little easier on that situation, however, given that Ronnie Edwards was not sold- despite what appeared to be a bidding way between Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Chelsea. It has been reported by Football London that both had bids of £8 million plus £3 million in add-ons accepted but no deal materialised.

McCann is unfazed by the critics of the deal, however, insisting that Watts will be worth the wait.

He said: “There are not many left-sided centre halves around. We had options on the table but we believed Kelland was the one we could wait on. He’s really aggressive, dominant in the air, can control the ball, quick and is mobile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’ll be in and around the group and he’ll be following a plan to get him fit. He’ll be here a couple of days a week, at Newcastle a couple of days a week but he wants to be at the games.

“During the first few weeks, we need to get him to understand what we’re about as a club and get to know everyone. He’s used to playing a similar style to ours at Wigan and Plymouth and he’s a great signing for us when he gets fit.”

McCann also praised the attitude of Edwards, who did not once ask to leave the club, but he did to feeling relief that the window is now closed.

He added: “I’m pleased the window is closed now. It feels like it has been open for almost a year. I’m a big believer that when the season starts the window should shut and everyone can focus on what they have to do because there are a lot of ifs and buts and maybes around the first month of the season.

“Ronnie is a great kid and he just gets on with it. That’s the way to go about it when you’re such a young talented lad- just let your football do the talking. Ronnie and I have a really good relationship and he’s not mentioned once to me that he wanted to leave.

“Yes, there was a bit of interest in him yesterday and for quite a long time but like we’ve always said- if the valuation isn’t met then they won’t go. We had our finger on the button. If he had left, we would have replaced him and even if he did go, the chairman was adamant he would have to come back here on loan."

Posh also released Harmeed Ishola and sold Idris Kanu and Ryan Broom to Barnet and Cheltenham respectively.

McCann said: “It’s good to see Idris has gone to a good club because he’s a great lad and I wish him all the best. Ryan Broom has gone to Cheltenham, which is great for him as well.