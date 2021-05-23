Goodbye and good riddance to League One and reasons to be cheerful about the Championship

Coventry City are back at the Ricoh Arena next season. Photo: Getty Images.

Just think, no more mundane EFL Trophy matches in front of sparse audiences watching reserve teams play under 21 teams.

Not great for the fringe players who often get their chance to shine in that competition, but they will hopefully be competing in an Under 23 League next season so match practice shouldn’t be an issue.

And there will be no FA Cup ties until the third round which will lessen the chances of getting embarrassed at home by non-league clubs in front of a live TV audience.

There's usually a cracking atmosphere at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United. Photo: Getty Images.

And Posh will also get regular Saturdays off as the top two divisions have a handful of breaks for international football weekends.

That’s good news for Posh as ace midfielder Jack Taylor will inevitably be getting call-ups to the Ireland senior side. There are so many reasons to be cheerful about a return to the Championship.

There’s an immediate financial boost of course, one put at £7 million by Posh director of football Barry Fry recently, when solidarity payments and TV deals are finalised.

The quality of football and footballer will obviously rise and the Weston Homes Stadium could well host a full house of fans on a regular basis, given the improved standard, the likelihood of huge away followings and the fact that supporters have been starved of live football for so long.

There are some big clubs heading to Posh next season including former European champions (Nottingham Forest), top-flight title-winners (Forest, Derby) and FA Cup winners (Coventry City). That’s if Derby don’t get relegated by the EFL because of financial irregularities.

And Posh fans will be thrilled to give up the unique charms of places like Accrington Stanley and Rochdale to see some glorious stadia, and many of them within easy reach of Peterborough.

And atmospheres at matches should be memorable.

The last time Posh visited Derby, Cardiff and Forest on equal terms more than 20,000 fans were in attendance.

What a difference to the eerie nature of games in a Posh promotion season.

It’s great news that Coventry City are back at the Ricoh Stadium next season even though bad things tend to happen at Posh at that ground.

In the absence of traditional rivals, the games at Coventry and Luton become the Posh ‘derbies’ next season.

Even the three relegated Premiership clubs, Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are within easy reach of Posh.