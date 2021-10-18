Goals galore on the ladies scene as Peterborough Women win a massive mismatch 26-0, Blake’s seven in a 21-1 under 13 game and a hat-trick for Holly

Cassie Steward (blue) scored seven goals for Posh Women against Netherton.

It was the perfect opportunity for Posh to forget their recent National League troubles behind them against a side full of rookie footballers.

Cassie Steward scored seven for Posh and top scorer Keir Perkins netted four times. Elizabeth Santiago - with her first goals for the club - hit a second-half hat-trick.

Posh manager Chloe Brown was full of praise for both teams. She said: “It was a really good performance. The attitude from the players was great and the morale in the camp this week has also been positive, so it’s nice after a few disappointing results to come here and get a result.

“Everyone stepped up and proved a good point today, but that’s going to make it more challenging next week when I go to choose the starting 11. We had quite a few players that took their opportunity and showed what they can do.

“Netherton are a great club and a lovely team came over today knowing the task at hand. They could have given up halfway through, but they kept going right to the end. So, full credit to them and we wish them all best for the rest of the season.”

Netherton’s first team gained some revenge in the same competition with a 7-1 win over Posh Reserves. Yasmin Green (4) and Emily Johnson (3) shared the goals for the winners.

Elsewhere on the ladies football scene Holly Plummer hit a hat-trick as Girls United Under 15s produced a five-star performance on Saturday.

The city team triumphed 5-1 at table-toppers Saffron Walden PSG to continue their unbeaten start to the A Division season and knock their hosts off the summit.

Plummer struck twice in the first half before the Girls United lead was halved, but Isabel Turner restored the two-goal cushion early in the second period by scoring for the second successive match.

Taya Smith then got in on the act with her first goal of the season before Plummer completed her treble late on.