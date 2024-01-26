Jed Steer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed earlier on Friday he was juggling the club’s finances to find a way to keep the 31 year-old at the club beyond the end if this month when his short-term contract is due to expire.

Steer was originally signed as cover for first choice number one Nicholas Bilokapic who is now back in the squad after recovering from injury, but the former Aston Villa shot stopper has impressed in his three first-team outings so far.

Steer was interviewed by the Posh Plus service today, but wasn’t asked directly about his own situation.

But he did say this about his stay: “It’s been amazing. The boys have been so open and outgoing it’s been easy for me to settle in. I’d expect that from such a young, energetic group and it’s been great. Long may it continue.

“It’s like the first day at school when you join a new club. Even the first training session is important as there are eyes on you wondering if you’re any good, but I’ve enjoyed it.

"The club have some great goalkeepers and we work with each other to try and bring the best out in each other.”