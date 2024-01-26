Jed Steer of Peterborough United acknowledges the Posh fans after his debut in a 2-1 win at Charlton earlier this month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, which was released on Friday morning, that he is busy juggling the the club’s finances in an attempt to keep the 31 year-old until the end of the season. It’s possible back-up ‘keeper Fynn Talley could be sent out on loan to enable it to happen.

Yesterday Posh manager Darren Ferguson commented only in vague terms about Steer’s future. Nicholas Bilokapic, who was Posh number one until he picked up an injury last month, is now fit again and could start Saturday’s League One game at Lincoln City.

Steer’s existing contract only takes him to the end of this month.

But MacAnthony said: “I’m working on a few things. I’ve turned my computer screen into a spreadsheet. Can we work something out to keep the experienced goalkeeper to back up Nico and maybe send Fynn out on loan? Can I do the wages on that? I’m juggling a few things with our debt and with financial fair play.”

Steer has played in the last three Posh matches and has impressed in three 2-1 wins.

"Jed was signed until the end of the month,” Ferguson said yesterday. “That’s all I can say about it at the moment. Nick is back and trained very well this morning.

"I am sure I will be quizzed about whatever selection I make for Lincoln after the game and I will explain my decision then.”

Posh have two more games left in January as the Lincoln trip to followed by a home EFL Trophy quarter-final against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (January 30, 7.30pm).