Peterborough United goal hero Kwame Poku has urged his teammates to remain positive despite another poor home result in League One on Saturday.

Poku’s brilliant strike midway through the second-half earned Posh a point from a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium. It was a first point and a first goal in three attempts at London Road for the team.

"Lincoln sat deep in the second-half and the space just opened up for me so I decided to shoot,” Poku told the Posh Plus service. “I’m grateful it went in and credit to Sam Curtis for making the overlap run which gave me the space to get the shot away. We wanted to win the game, but over time I am sure we will improve. It’s important we remain positive.

"We dominated possession in the first half and we were unlucky to concede and fall behind. They took the sting out of the game after that and made it difficult for us, but we kept going and it’s good we have scored our first goal at home and collected our first point.

Kwame Poku celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln with substitute James Dornelly. Photo David Lowndes.

"Both teams had a chance to win the game with Jed Steer making a good save for us. We need to be more clinical though.”

Poku is now the Posh top scorer this season with three goals. He scored twice in the 4-1 win at Shrewsbury Town earlier this season.