Manager Darren Ferguson watches on from the touchline. Photo: Joe Dent.

Manager Darren Ferguson has described his Peterborough United side as ‘a work in progress’ following Saturday’s 1-1 League One draw with Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh picked up their first home point of the season thanks to Kwame Poku’s superb second half strike. For a fifth consecutive league match, Posh had fallen behind following Ben House’s first-half effort, but they manged to find a route back into the game thanks to a piece of magic from Poku. They rarely looked like scoring again though.

The result meant Posh remained in 11th place in the League One table with Ferguson admitting he must find a solution to his side’s home struggles. He has put a return of one point from three matches down to a failure to create many clearcut chances.

Ferguson said: “I’m frustrated as it’s another disappointing result at home. We’re having a struggle at home as we’re not creating enough chances and it’s my job to find a solution to what is becoming a problem. We’ve been accustomed to created far more chances. The only threat today was Kwame and he showed that with a wonderful goal.

Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Posh against Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“Credit to the players though as before this season we’ve gone behind and not managed to get anything out of a game whereas today we’ve managed to get something.

“I’ve kept my feedback to the players positive. I said we’ve managed to get something out of the game against a team who make it obvious why they don’t lose games away from home. They foul and they slow it down, like they are entitled to do.

“We started the game well, but we need to find a way to get that first goal. I’ve got to find a solution to why we’re not creating so many chances so maybe I have to look at the formation.

“I didn’t want to change the shape at half time yesterday as it would have been a waste of all the work we’d done. We knew what would hurt them, but we just had to do it better. We lost a poor goal again, one that was very avoidable. They’ve sat in and tried to hit us on the counter attack, but goalkeeper Jed Steer came up with some important saves.

“It was a game where the fans needed a lift so that’s why I made the quadruple sub. I don’t do that often. One or two of the subs did well, one or two didn’t have the impact I was looking for.

"It’s a great goal from Kwame, that’s why I had to fight so hard to keep that boy. That is the quality he brings. He is a real threat. We need to see more from others in the forward line to match that threat. We know he’s a fantastic player at this level. It’s a really good finish and we need more of that, not just from him. We need more of a cutting edge and maybe take more risks.

“We just have to keep working with this group of players. It is a bit of a work in progress at the moment. Away from home we’ve been very good,but at home, when teams sit in, we have to look at why we’re not creating chances.”

Posh go in search of their first home win of the season, at the fourth time of asking, next Saturday (September 21) when they host Bristol Rovers. Rovers were soundly beaten 4-0 at home by Wigan Athletic on Saturday.