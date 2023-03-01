Ricky-Jade Jones receives treatment after getting injured against Wycombe in October. Photo: Joe Dent.

The injury-plagued 20-year-old could be set for another spell on the sidelines after limping off in stoppage time of the 0-0 draw at home to Charlton on Tuesday.

Jones had only come on in the 67th minute but was forced to be replaced by Harrison Burrows with what is a suspected twisted knee.

He only trained for the first time on Monday after recovering from a recurrence of the ankle injury he picked up at Wycombe in October while playing for the club’s under-21 side against Sheffield Wednesday on February 14.

He was set to play in Tuesday’s under-21 match at home to Sheffield United in the Professional Development League- which Posh lost 4-3- but was placed on the bench against Charlton when Dan Butler pulled out because of illness.

Posh will now excess the severity of the injury but suspect it is similar to the knee injury he sustained in an EFL Cup tie against Plymouth in August 2021, which sidelined him until January the following year.

Jones has featured in 20 League One matches this season, ten from the start.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “It looks like he’s twisted his knee. It’s not good. We’ll have to assess him.

"I don’t think it’s that serious (as the Plymouth injury), he’s not in that sort of pain but he’s just unfortunate with his injuries and it’s held him back.

“He only joined in training yesterday and he would have played in the under-21s but Dan Butler reported ill this morning so I put him on the bench. He trained really well on Monday.

"The boy has terrible luck with injuries because he did really well when he came on. Defensively he needs to work a lot, he knows that. We had to put him on our (the coaching staff) side so we could talk him through it because he had to do a lot of defending but when we changed hands, he was such a threat in behind.

