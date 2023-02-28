Kai Corbett. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh trailed 1-0 at the break, but quicky equalised when Kai Corbett’s corner was forced over the line by substitute Reuben Marshall.

But a disastrous spell of three goals conceded inside five minutes soon followed rendering later goals for Manu Fernandez and Joel Randall irrelevant. Corbett finished with a hat-trick of assists.

The game sprang into life a minute before the break when Owen Hampson shot the young Blades in front.

Marshall levelled just four minutes after replacing Lewis Darlington, but Hampson, Sydie Peck and Antowine Hackford all scored in rapid succession to take the game away from Posh.

Posh ‘keeper Will Lakin was unfortunate with the fourth goal as he saved a Hampson penalty only for Hackford to convert when the ball came back into the box. Ben Mensah was guilty of conceding the penalty.

Posh claimed their second goal on 66 minutes when another Corbett set-piece fell kindly for Fernandez to score with the help of a deflection, but Randall’s quality following a clever flick from Corbett came too deep into injury time to matter.

