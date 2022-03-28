Frankie Kent reveals the biggest thing he has learnt about the Championship this season as he vows Peterborough United won’t give up.

Frankie Kent. Photo: Joe Dent.

Kent is currently experiencing one of his best of runs of form of the season in what has been a tough campaign for Posh and himself personally.

The defender has appeared in 27 of Posh’s Championship matches but also experienced two lengthy spells out of the team under Darren Ferguson. He has fought back from a tough spell when in November when he was taken off at half-time after being beaten in the air by Harry Pickering for Blackburn’s first of four goals. He was then left out of the side for the next six matches. Now though, he has missed just one of the club’s last 16 matches; he was ruled out of the 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield earlier this month will illness.

When asked about his experiences playing up a level, he said: “One of the main things I’ve realised is that you can play against a striker and he won’t touch the ball and you’re thinking it’s all going well but within a split-second he’s scored and that has been the big difference this year.

“The level is higher, the small details you wouldn’t get punished for in a lower league, we have been punished for this season. Other than that, I think it’s not been too hard to get used to. It is different and more of a challenge but a challenge we’ve been trying to get to grips with.”

Kent has been part of a Posh side that have conceded 76 times in their 38 league matches this season. They are favourites to go down among many fans and pundits but Kent has insisted that the dressing room has not given up.

He added: “It’s difficult because of the position we are in and the fact we have been losing games and conceding goals and I am always looking at that and thinking I can do better but there are still eight games to go and hopefully I can stay consistent and help the team as much as I can.