Former Peterborough United striker smashes records in A-League Grand Final with hat-trick

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:59 BST- 1 min read
Jason Cummings with the A-League trophy. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)Jason Cummings with the A-League trophy. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)
The 27-year-old helped Central Coast Mariners lift the biggest prize in Australian football, the A-League title thanks to a hat-trick in the grand final.

The Mariners thumped Melbourne City- members of the Man City family- 6-1 in an incredible feat given that Melbourne beat them to top spot in the regular season by 11 points.

Cummings gave his side the lead with a good finish before tucking away two penalties in the second half of the rout.

Cummings became only the second man to score a hat-trick in the grand final and ended the season with 20 goals in 28 games, a club record for the Mariners.

He moved Down Under in 2021 and has switched his nationality to Australia. In November, he became the fifth ex-Posh player to play at the World Cup finals.

He described the A-League win as his “last dance” in Australia before he makes the switch to either Mohun Bagan, one of India’s oldest and most historic clubs- based in Kolkata or Mumbai City.

The two clubs are believed to be in a highly lucrative tug-of-war for the forward to make him one of the highest-paid players in Indian history.

The move, he has said himself, would make him “Cumdog Millionaire.”

