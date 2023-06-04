Former Peterborough United striker smashes records in A-League Grand Final with hat-trick
The 27-year-old helped Central Coast Mariners lift the biggest prize in Australian football, the A-League title thanks to a hat-trick in the grand final.
The Mariners thumped Melbourne City- members of the Man City family- 6-1 in an incredible feat given that Melbourne beat them to top spot in the regular season by 11 points.
Cummings gave his side the lead with a good finish before tucking away two penalties in the second half of the rout.
Cummings became only the second man to score a hat-trick in the grand final and ended the season with 20 goals in 28 games, a club record for the Mariners.
He moved Down Under in 2021 and has switched his nationality to Australia. In November, he became the fifth ex-Posh player to play at the World Cup finals.
He described the A-League win as his “last dance” in Australia before he makes the switch to either Mohun Bagan, one of India’s oldest and most historic clubs- based in Kolkata or Mumbai City.
The two clubs are believed to be in a highly lucrative tug-of-war for the forward to make him one of the highest-paid players in Indian history.
The move, he has said himself, would make him “Cumdog Millionaire.”