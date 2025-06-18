Former Peterborough United star up for yet another major award

Former Peterborough United star Kwame Poku is in contention for the PFA League One Players’ Player of the Year Award.

The award is voted for by fellow players (PFA members) and is has been narrowed down to the final six, of which Poku is one.

Poku enjoyed an outstanding season for Posh despite missing over three months through injury. He was Posh’s joint top scorer with 12 goals in just 27 matches and provided a further eight assists.

Kwame Poku celebrates scoring against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Poku’s performances have already won him a place in the EFL League One Team of the Season as well as the Junior Posh Player of the Season, the Players' Player of the Season and the foreverposh Player of the Season at the club’s awards event.

Poku’s competition for the award will be:

Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham)- 6 goals, 1 assist, 40 games

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)- 18 goals, 7 assists, 45 games

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham)- 19 goals, 3 assists, 37 games

Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)- 23 goals, 5 assists, 49 games

Richard Kone (Wycombe)- 18 goals, 3 assists, 43 games

The winner of the award will be announced on August 19 at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester.