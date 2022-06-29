Marcus Maddison in Posh colours. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

The 28 year-old has signed for National North League side Darlington who will play against Peterborough Sports in the 2022-23 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a welcome return to football for a gifted attacking player who has spent time out of the game recently with mental health and injury problems. Last year he appealed for help to pay for career-saving knee surgery.

Maddison hails from the north-east and was playing for Gateshead when Posh splashed out a reported £250k on him in August 2014. In six seasons at Posh he scored 62 goals in 249 appearances before playing for Hull, Charlton and Bolton.