Former Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison could be playing in the city again next season.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 8:37 am
Marcus Maddison in Posh colours. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).
The 28 year-old has signed for National North League side Darlington who will play against Peterborough Sports in the 2022-23 campaign.

It’s a welcome return to football for a gifted attacking player who has spent time out of the game recently with mental health and injury problems. Last year he appealed for help to pay for career-saving knee surgery.

Maddison hails from the north-east and was playing for Gateshead when Posh splashed out a reported £250k on him in August 2014. In six seasons at Posh he scored 62 goals in 249 appearances before playing for Hull, Charlton and Bolton.

Maddison quit professional football while on loan at Bolton before returning briefly at Spalding United.

