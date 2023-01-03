Former Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The mid-table League One club sacked Danny Cowley on Monday evening just five days before an FA Cup third round tie at Premier League Spurs.

Ferguson has been out of work since quitting Posh last February. He was briefly favourite for the manager’s job at MK Dons and was also linked with the same post at Charlton, but both vacancies have now been filled by others.

Trade website www.bettingodds.com have Ferguson, who won promotion three from League One three times with Posh, at 16/1 to take over at Fratton Park.

Leam Richardson, who led Wigan Athletic to the League One title last season, is 2/1 favourite.