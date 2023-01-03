Sacked Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley. Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Iamges.

One of the biggest clubs in League were top of the table after beating Peterborough United 2-1 at Fratton Park on September 3. They have not won a home League One game since and are now 12th, four points behind eighth-placed Posh and nine points outside the play-off places.

The Pompey board struck 27 hours after a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic, who had been the only team below them in the League One current form table.

Portsmouth are now bottom of that table with three points from their last six matches. Cambridge United and Posh have the next worst records with four points out of a possible 18.

Pompey board member Eric Eisner said: “Tough decision made today by the board. I am very fond of both Danny and Nicky. Very fond. In the end it just didn’t work out. They truly understood the community and fan base. We are still in striking distance of the play-offs and feel like we got the core to get us there.”