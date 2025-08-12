The future of senior Peterborough United players thrown into doubt by selection for Under 21 game and two of them score in away win

Ryan De Havilland. Photo David Lowndes.

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland looks like he has joined Chris Conn-Clarke on the unwanted list at Peterborough United.

Both players started Tuesday’s Professional Development Under 21 League game at Bristol City rather than travelling with the first team to Accrington Stanley for a Carabao Cup tie.

Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson has told some players they are free to leave London Road during the August transfer window. De Havilland has started just 20 EFL games since moving to Posh from Barnet in June 2023. Forward Conn-Clarke had a desperately disappointing first season at Posh in 2024-25.

Posh included a trialist in the Under 21 fixture which was won 2-1 with goals from Conn-Clarke and forward Jacob Wakeling, another player who can leave the club this month.

Bolu Shofowoke.

Posh had fallen behind to a goal just before the break, but Conn-Clarke quickly equalised after a Wakeling shot had rebounded to him off a post. Wakeling won the game six minutes into the second-half by converting a one-on-one opportunity with the home goalkeeper from 12 yards.

Posh lost midfielder Eddie Fox to injury early in the game.

Posh: Westcott, Freeman, Gbajumo, Claxton, Aikins, De Havilland, Fox, Wakeling, Conn-Clarke, Trialist. Subs: Bucknor, Arber, Fitzpatrick, McWilliams-Marcano, Sykut.

UNDER 18s

The Posh Under 18 side lost their opening Professional Development League game 4-2 at Brentford despite two goals from prolific marksman Bolu Shofowoke.

Shofowoke scored with a stunning left-foot finish past the keeper three minutes before the interval after the hosts had opened up a 2-0 lead.

It was 4-1 and in the final moments of the game when the speedy striker claimed his second goal after breezing past his marker.