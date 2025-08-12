Peterborough United are set to confirm the arrival of a veteran centre-back with over 650 career appearances.

Tom Lees in action for Huddersfield last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Peterborough United are set to sign experienced defender Tom Lees.

Lees has reportedly been training with Posh for the last fortnight following his summer release from Huddersfield Town and has impressed manager Darren Ferguson and his coaching staff.

Ferguson confirmed on Monday he was seeking an experienced replaced for injured skipper Sam Hughes. Lees is 34 and has made over 650 career appearances, most of them for big Yorkshire-based clubs.

Lees started his career at Leeds United before moving to Sheffield Wednesday and then Huddersfield. He has also experienced loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Bury.

Lees played 32 times for Huddersfield last season, but didn’t appear after a February win at Shrewsbury Town.

Hughes is expected to be out for at least another 10 weeks.