Fergie wants Peterborough United to put their foot down in February

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists it’s time for his side to out their foot down in League One.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Action from Wigan v Posh in November. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Action from Wigan v Posh in November. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh have lost just once in their last 22 League One matches – to Saturday’s opponents Wigan Athletic – but they have dropped out of the automatic promotion places in recent weeks.

Posh are third ahead of today’s game against ‘The Latics’ at the Weston Homes Stadium. The visitors are a team Ferguson admires so he knows his side will have to play well to get three points.

"It’s the business end of the season soon,” Ferguson said. “It’s time to put your foot down and find the consistency and the maturity we will need to keep a good run going.

"With the games we have coming up, we need February to set us for the for the final two months.

February fixtures for promotion contenders

“But Wigan are a very good team that is very well coached. We have a couple of very detailed training sessions because some of the things they do in possession are not done by many teams we play. They are difficult to stop if you are not switched on.

"The manager has done a very good job. I said that before we played up there and they gave us a very tough game. We were a little bit unlucky to lose, but we did.”

Kwame Poku, who scored at Wigan, will miss the match because of injury, but on-loan winger Michael Olakigbe will be part of the matchday squad.

Ferguson did not reveal whether Nicholas Bilokapic or Jed Steer will be in goal.

Wigan boss rates Posh!

