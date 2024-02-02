4 . 5TH - BARNSLEY

Current points: 52 (5th)...Games played: 28...Feb fixtures (5)...3 Bolton (A) D...10 Orient (H) D...13 Shrewsbury (A) D...17 Fleetwood (A) W...24 Derby (H) D...Points gained: 7... Total points: 59 (5th)...SUMMARY: Barnsley will need more own goals, deflected goals and awful refereeing decisions to keep pace with the top two. It’s a tough start and end to the month and it could be awkward at Shrewsbury if their new manager continues to inspire improvement. At least they have Fleetwood to play so they’ll win at least one game this month. Striker Devante Cole (pictured, red) is a key man for the Tykes. Photo: Joe Dent