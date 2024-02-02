We’ve looked at the fixtures this month for the serious promotion contenders and forecast all the results.
There are several games between teams currently in the top eight, but Posh look to have a decent set of fixtures with just one against a team currently in the top half of the table.
Here’s how I think the table will look at the end of February, in reverse order…..
1. 8TH - BLACKPOOL
Current points: 46 (8th)...Games played: 29....Feb fixtures (6)...3 Stevenage (A) D....10 Oxford (H) W...13 Cheltenham (A) D....17 Posh (A) L...24 Bolton (H) W....27 Orient (A) D...
Points gained: 9... Total points: 55 (8th)....SUMMARY: The toughest February of any team in the top eight includes four games against promotion rivals, plus they have an EFL Trophy semi-final. Oliver Norburn (pictured) and co could have a lot of ground to make up by the end of the month. Photo: Joe Dent
2. 7TH - OXFORD UNITED
Current points: 50 (6th)...Games played: 29...Feb fixtures (6)...3 Reading (H) D... 10 Blackpool (A) L... 13 Wigan (H) D... 17 Wycombe (A) D... 20 Northampton (H) W... 24 Orient (H) D... Points gained: 7...Total points: 57 (7th)...SUMMARY: The only ambition left for Oxford at the end of February will be clinging on to a play-off place. Every game in the month looks tricky, starting with a fierce local rivalry for Cameron Brannagan (pictured) and his teammates. Photo: Cameron Howard
3. 6TH - STEVENAGE
Current points: 49 (7th)...Games played: 27...Feb fixtures (6)...3 Blackpool (H) D...6 Reading (H) D...10 Port Vale (A) W...13 Bristol R (H) W...17 Derby (A) D...24 Wycombe (H) D...Points gained: 10...Total points: 59 (6th)...SUMMARY...Steve Evans’ limited, route one, long ball side refuse to go away and I suspect they will still be in touch at the end of this month as long as top scorer Jamie Reid (pictured) stays fit. They’ve been good at despatching weaker opponents and making life awkward for the better teams. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. 5TH - BARNSLEY
Current points: 52 (5th)...Games played: 28...Feb fixtures (5)...3 Bolton (A) D...10 Orient (H) D...13 Shrewsbury (A) D...17 Fleetwood (A) W...24 Derby (H) D...Points gained: 7...
Total points: 59 (5th)...SUMMARY: Barnsley will need more own goals, deflected goals and awful refereeing decisions to keep pace with the top two. It’s a tough start and end to the month and it could be awkward at Shrewsbury if their new manager continues to inspire improvement. At least they have Fleetwood to play so they’ll win at least one game this month. Striker Devante Cole (pictured, red) is a key man for the Tykes. Photo: Joe Dent