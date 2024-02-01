Josh Knight in action for Posh at Wigan in November. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Latics are the last team to beat Peterborough United in League One. They recorded a 2-1 home win on November 7 and get the chance to claim a prize double at the Weston Homes Stadium this weekend.

Maloney told Wigantoday.net: “We’ll go there to make things as difficult as we can for Peterborough, and we’ll try and impress how we play on them.

“Last time we played I spoke about them being the hardest team I have analysed, and it hasn’t changed. The manager and his staff have done a brilliant job, and they have a really good team.

“Depending on how we press, they will try and adapt to that, so we have to be really adaptable.

“I am looking forward to the game. I still think they’re the strongest side in the league, and it’ll be a huge test for us, but let’s see what we’ve got.

“We have to make decisions on how aggressive we are going to be, both with and without the ball.

"I'm pretty sure they'll try to press us high, they've got a couple of very quick wingers, and they've just signed another one, so we're expecting them to be very aggressive, but we'll never take a step back in the way we want to play.

"We might make mistakes, but I know in the long run this will stand us in good stead.”

Wigan are hoping recent loan signing from Brentford Charlie Goode will be fit. The former Northampton Town centre-back missed last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Stevenage.

The Latics signed forward Charlie Kelman on loan from QPR this week.