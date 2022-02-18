February has been frustrating for Peterborough United, but the skipper will keep the team fighting

Oliver Norburn in the thick of the action for Posh against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh followed February defeats to Cardiff and Preston with a 0-0 home draw against relegation rivals Reading on Wednesday to stay in the drop zone ahaead of a big game at next-to-bottom Derby County on Saturday (February 19, 3pm). Derby will go above Posh with a win at Pride Park.

Norburn admitted the Posh dressing room was ‘flat’ after the Reading game, but he is adamant the players will stick together and try and fight their way out of trouble.

“It was a frustrating game,” Norburn said. “The dressing room was flat afterwards. It was a massive match and the incentives were there (Posh would have escaped the bottom three with a win) so we are disappointed not to win.

Oliver Norburn on the ball for Posh against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Everyone gave everything on a difficult night. We were the better side and kept taking the game to Reading, but we just couldn’t find that finishing touch. We didn’t get what we deserved.

“You can’t question our commitment though. We showed we are better than Reading and we must carry that forward, keep fighting and see where it takes us.

“The conditions were difficult. The wind was strong and the pitch was wet and it cut up, but we put the effort in.

“The bare minimum in any game, but especially in our poistion, is to run harder and work harder than the opposition and we’ve done that in the last two games. If you can deliver the ‘crappy’ stuff the other part of the game should take care of itself.

“The manager has tried everything to get a team that can wins games, but for whatever reason it hasn’t quite happened.