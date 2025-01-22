Exeter City boss thought his side were 'brilliant' in a second half they 'totally dominated'
Exeter trailed 1-0 at half time thanks to Hector Kyprianou’s goal but put in an improved second half performance and snatched a point with the final kick of normal time.
Millenic Alli initially saw his effort from the penalty spot saved but the ball was parried straight back to him and he finished at the second time of asking.
The point keeps the Grecians in 14th place, five clear of Posh.
Caldwell, who was serving a touchline ban at the Weston Homes Stadium, said: “I thought the players were brilliant in the second half, we kept going.
"The first half we weren't good enough and we gave them a goal start which was always going to make the game really difficult.
“Second half we were in total control, totally dominated, didn't create enough with the possession we had, but it's not easy, we made six changes.
“The finishers that came on added some quality and impetus. Dimi comes up with a great action to get the penalty and we score to get a really big point. We have to take heart from the game.
“To come here, to be a goal down and to be as stretched as we are, the players deserve a lot of credit. The way the players fought, kept going and kept believing in what we asked them to do paid dividends.”
