Exeter City boss pinpoints how his side were able to beat Peterborough United so comfortably

Rival managers Darren Ferguson (left) and Gary Caldwell. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

An aggressive press was a key factor in Exeter City’s easy 3-0 win over Peterborough United, according to Grecians boss Gary Caldwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side condemned Posh to another week at least at the bottom of the League One table thanks to a first-half strike from Jayden Wareham and two headed goals in the second-half from Josh Magennis.

Posh barely mustered a response after falling behind. Darren Ferguson’s struggling side have now picked up one point and scored just two goals in the first 6 League One games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were good from the start,” Caldwell enthused. “Out of possession we were really aggressive and we put them under real pressure. We put a lot of energy into that first-half to set the tone for the whole game.

“We set up to be really aggressive from goal kicks and open play and to do that, you need full commitment and energy. You have to win duels and make contact, but so much of our work was outstanding, especially in that first half.

“It was a risky 1-0 lead going into the second-half, but we were more pragmatic in how we pressed. Yet there was still an understanding how we would win the game and we scored two great goals from crosses which is something we worked on all week.

“It was comfortable after that and I am delighted with the result and a clean sheet. The players gave so much to this game and deserved to win."