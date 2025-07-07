Ex-Peterborough United striker stars on St Pauli debut as ex-defender gets on at Ibrox, big win for Posh Women

Ricky-Jade Jones after signing for St Pauli. Photo courtesy of St Pauli.

Former Peterborough United player Ricky-Jade Jones scored twice on his debut for German Bundesliga club St Pauli on Sunday.

The Posh Academy graduate also claimed an assist as St Pauli hammered GW Firrel 10-0 in a friendly.

The Bundesliga starts on August 22/23 when Jones and St Pauli have the daunting task of hosting Champions League regulars Dortmund. They then make the short trip to Hamburg for a derby game.

Ex-Posh defender Emmanuel Fernandez made his Rangers debut in a 2-2 draw with Belgian club FC Bruges at Ibrox on Saturday. The 23 year-old came on a substitute 30 minutes from time as Rangers recovered form 0-2 down to draw in Russell Martin’s first game as manager.

The Scottish Premier League kicks off on August 2/3.

POSH WOMEN

Six different players were on the scoresheet as Posh Women opened their pre-season with a 6-1 friendly win at Gainsborough Trinity.

Taya Smith, NIamh Reynolds, Renai Bennett, Lauren Wilshaw and a pair of trialists were all on target with Emily Meli credited with two assists.

The National Midlands Division One season for Posh opens on Sunday, August 17. The fixture schedule is due for release on Tuesday, July 15. There is an extra promotion place available for Posh in the 2025-26 season.