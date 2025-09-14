Evie marks her milestone match in style as Peterborough United Women extend a four-midable start to the National League season.

Evie Driscoll-King (5) celebrates her goal for Posh Women v Sheffield with her teammates. Photo Darren Wiles

Evie-Driscoll King celebrated her 100th appearance for Posh Women with a goal in a 2-0 National League win over Sheffield in the pouring rain at PIMS Park on Sunday.

Driscoll-King struck from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second-half to complete the scoring after captain Keir Perkins had shot her side into a 5th minute lead.

The hard-earned success against dogged opponents means Posh have maintained their perfect start in Midlands Division One. It’s now 4 wins in 4 matches with 19 goals scored and just 2 conceded.

Posh are top of the table just ahead of Boldmere St Michaels who have also won their first 4 matches, albeit in less spectacular style. They are the only two teams with 100 per cent records as Leafield Athletic dropped points for the first time today, losing 2-0 at home to Barnsley.

Posh looked set for another big win when Perkins delivered her deadly early finish, but, although they dominated the game, Sheffield defended deep and in numbers to make life as difficult as possible.

Niamh Connor had a number of headers from Lauren Wilshaw corner kicks, but failed to get her efforts on target while defensive partner Anna Pitt also went close. Courtney Clarke fired wide from distance before Wilshaw saw a goalbound shot deflect wide of the target.

Clarke was the denied by a fine save by the Sheffield goalkeeper three minutes into the second half, but a shirt pull on the same player at a set-piece gave Driscoll-KIng the opportunity to mark her milestone match in style.

At the other end Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry had a quiet afternoon, but she was alert enough to make a strong late save at her near post.

Posh will expect to seal number 5 next Sunday (September 21) when travelling to lowly Worcester City.

Posh: Corry, James (sub Meli 64 mins), Connor (sub Sharpe 70 mins), Driscoll-King, Pitt, Osker (sub Lawlor 70 mins), Stanford (sub Bennett 76 mins), Reynolds, Clarke, Wilshaw (sub Rai 77 mins), Perkins. Unused subs: Mears, Andersen.