Goodison Park (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton fans have joined in the chorus of disapproval at the decision to send Peterborough United to Goodison Park for an FA Cup third round tie on a Thursday night.

A message from @EFC_FansForum, who have over 23k followers on X, read: ‘We completely agree & stand with Posh on the decision to move another FA Cup 3rd Round game to a Thursday night. Our fans were subjected to the same long journey on a Thursday last season at Crystal Palace. Once again the fans are completely ignored.’

Posh issued a statement expressing ‘bitter disappointment’ at the decision to play the game on January 11. The club tried to get the date changed, but were unsuccessful.

I was also annoyed.

And Posh fans reacted with understandable fury with many now unable to attend the game because of travel, work and school commitments.

We were looking forward to going with our 9 year-old. A chance to see Posh in a great stadium before it goes and to make some memories. All stolen by an inept and greedy FA who has no interest in match day fans – @matt_pufc

Two very upset kids. They were so looking forward to an away day at a Premier League club. Absolutely gutted – @will76a

I am horrified for all Posh fans affected by this. It's a four-hour journey each way. It's a school night. Think of all those children excited about drawing Everton and then finding out you can't go. Once again match-going fans put last. I'm glad the club has spoken out – @NathanAlban

Still going, but this just ruins the competition. Hope us and many other clubs boycott next season – @14Ollie_

Zero chance I’m going now and I’m sure many others. Posh should refuse to play to protest. If no one ever makes a stand, they will keep taking the mickey – @Peter_Posh

I can no longer attend the game. Absolutely disgusting from the FA – @alyn_line

Send the kids and no fans should go, boycott the FA Cup – @pboromikky

I’m a teacher so absolutely no chance of me going whatsoever! Such a shame – @sophie_ox

May as well have had a rubbish draw. Everyone excited now just disappointed and angry – @alanposh

Magic of the cup! It's dead to me now – @amwright40

Absolute farce! What are the FA thinking?! Sod the fans of the smaller clubs. It’s all about the money. Sheer disappointment – @DebbieMec76

Well I definitely will not be going. Absolutely bonkers decision – @wackerlegend

Can’t believe this. Take away replays and then shaft fans by making it almost impossible to get to. Boycott the FA Cup – @matt_pufc

No consideration for smaller clubs and I would think Everton wouldn't be happy either. Another special day gone down the pan – @Rutlandspinner

Premier League clubs do not care and the FA suits let them get away with it, a big day out ruined for many Posh fans – @PE4Blue

I'll say no, I'll say boycott it, then I'll take 2 days off work and go. Ultimately, the FA wins because their competition won't suffer – @dalerout

Absolutely gutted. Year 11 parents evening for me as a teacher! – @JimmyCross87

Moving anything outside of the Saturday and Sunday window for a weekend fixture is a disgrace! – @davidwh1971

As the late great Jock Stein said ‘Football without fans is nothing.’ The FA Cup and its Thursday night games can do one – @pj_cronin

It's no different to a Tuesday away league game. If you want to go, you'll go– @DayPaul84

Game’s gone now for match-going fans. All about £££ & TV viewers. Fans are now just an afterthought in this business! – @RichFeek

Was so looking forward to this game, can't attend on a weekday (no hols left) can't watch live (no TV licence) totally shafted by the FA – @TheMooksterUK