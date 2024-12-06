Posh officials Darragh MacAnthony and Barry Fry won't be happy with the FA's decision. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United are ‘bitterly disappointed’ the needs of their supporters have not been taken into account when deciding the date of an FA Cup third round tie at Premier League Everton.

Posh were shocked and frustrated to find out they will travel to Goodison Park on Thursday, January 9 for a 7.45pm kick off, a decision that will impact visiting fans who now face making difficult travel arrangements, if work and school commitments allow them to go at all.

Posh have released a club statement to accompany Thursday’s news.

It read: ‘Following the draw for the Emirates FA Cup Third Round we were delighted to have been handed a trip to Goodison Park to face Premier League side Everton. We saw this as a fantastic opportunity for our wonderful supporters to visit this iconic ground in its final year.

‘We were very confident of taking a full allocation of tickets for our ever first visit to the ground for what will be final third round tie to be staged there. We are incredibly disappointed the needs of our supporters have not been taken into consideration in this decision.

‘Although we have an appreciation that Liverpool and Everton are unable to play on the same day and with Liverpool also drawn at home it was unlikely the game would take place on the Saturday, but we feel a better solution could have been found to ensure all our supporters who wish to travel to the game would have been able to do so.

‘Following confirmation from the FA of the decision to play the fixture on the Thursday, we contacted them to ask for the decision to be reversed based on the following criteria...

‘There are no viable trains from Liverpool to Peterborough scheduled on the evening of the match meaning supporters must travel by car or coach.

‘Supporters will be required to take two days off work to attend this incredibly important fixture and our younger fans will not be able to attend due to school commitments.

‘We have never played a competitive game at Goodison Park and interest in the game is very high.

‘An expected reduced home attendance would reduce the potential revenue for both Peterborough United and Everton.’

Posh Chief Executive Dawn Gore added: “Like our supporters, when the draw was made on Monday night, we were all very excited about travelling to Goodison Park. We were inundated with supporters requesting details for ticketing within hours of the draw being concluded.

“To learn that the game has been arranged for a Thursday night is bitterly disappointing. Whilst we understand there are logistical challenges, we do not feel the supporters have been considered in this approach.

“We have made our feelings very clear to the decision-makers at the top of the game and want to assure our supporters that we are just as disappointed as they are about when this game will take place and from a financial standpoint, the club are set to lose out on revenue that would have been greatly appreciated as a club in League One.”