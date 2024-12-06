Pompey have been drawn against League One leaders Wycombe in the third round of the FA Cup | Getty Images

I checked the Football Association’s homepage before I started bashing the keyboard for this piece.

And to my surprise there is nothing on there relating to a commitment to shaft fans and smaller clubs at every opportunity. I assumed it must be a thing because it happens so often.

From the scrapping of FA Cup replays to the ridiculous timing of matches, us lower divisions fans and the clubs we support are just expected to lump it. The FA have managed to ruin the magic of the FA Cup, and a brilliant draw, for many Posh fans by making us travel to Everton on a Thursday night. Fantastic. I see Cardiff fans must trek up to Sheffield United on the same evening.

They’ve probably halved the number of travelling Posh supporters for a game that won’t even be shown on proper telly. It’s on IPlayer so maybe it’s just a cunning ruse to inflate the numbers watching a streaming service and sod the desire of the young, the employed and the non-drivers to experience the last chance to visit an iconic Premier League stadium, one Posh have never visited before.

It’s a disgraceful piece of timing. It’s a four hour drive to Merseyside, and probably longer coming back as doubtless most roads will be shut, but hey what does that matter to the suits? As long as the biggest clubs with the loudest managers are happy. As long as the TV companies can show games, ones that are usually badly chosen, in between repeats, soap operas, reality shows and more repeats, that’s what really matters, as they are the important people.

Everton play Posh on a Thursday because Liverpool are hosting Accrington Stanley, a much shorter trip, on the Saturday and quite rightly the two Premier League clubs can’t play at home on the same day in the same city. I assume ITV wanted to screen Liverpool rather than Everton (understandably), but who is looking after the fans?

Those of us who spend fortunes – and I did long before I took my current job on and I will again when I retire – following our clubs, creating atmospheres and sitting excitedly in front of TV screens in the hope of catching a big fish in what used to be the greatest knockout competition of them all, we don’t matter at all.

Just what is the point these days? Why should a great draw be followed by high levels of anxiety about whether or not it will be logistically possible to even get to the game? Well done Posh for trying to get the decision reversed, but then they are not Manchester United or Liverpool. They have no influence. They are expected to toe the line no matter what the cost.

Money is tight at League One level. One of the benefits of a mighty FA Cup draw is financial, but after the EFL shafted Posh in the Covid season, now the FA, the guardians of our game remember, has had a go as well. It’s simply shameful as well as horribly hurtful. Magic of the Cup my a*** as TV’s Jim Royle would say.