Emmanuel Fernandez departs Peterborough United to join Scottish Premier League side Rangers for a reported fee of £3.5m

Emmanuel Fernandez has left Peterborough United to join Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Emmanuel Fernandez has departed Peterborough United to join Scottish Premier League side Rangers for a reported fee of £3.5m!

Fernandez will link up with former Posh defender Russell Martin, who has taken over at Ibrox this summer.

The fee is officially undisclosed but is reported by Sky Sports to be as high as £3.5m plus add-ons.

Rangers were also heavily linked with Kwame Poku and were thought to have secured his signature at one stage before he ultimately signed for Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Rangers will play in the second qualifying round of the Champions League later this month.

During the second half of the season, he was largely out of favour in place of either Sam Hughes and Oscar Wallin but he did start in the Vertu Trophy final victory at Wembley over Birmingham City.

Fernandez appeared 42 times in all competitions for Posh last season, scoring eight times as well as being sent off twice.

In total, he made 61 appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2021 having spent time in the Gillingham academy and at non-league side Ramsgate.

He had a brief loan spell at National League side Barnet during the final three months of the 2022/23 season, where he played eight times (four starts).

Neither Fernandez nor Malik Mothersille travelled to St George’s Park with the squad earlier this week. Mothersille joined League One rivals Stockport County earlier on Wednesday.