Peterborough United accept 'huge bid' for Emmanuel Fernandez from Norwich but deal appears to be off

Peterborough United defender Emmanuel Fernandez no longer appears to be set for a move to Norwich.

Darren Ferguson revealed on Sunday that the club had accepted a “huge bid” from a Championship club, confirmed to be Norwich City but the Canaries are now understood to have pulled out of the deal.

The Norwich Pink Un, who revealed the identity of the club behind the move, has now reported that the deal is now off.

Ferguson told the press yesterday that Fernandez was not able to agree personal terms with the club that had made the bid but this is not believed to be the reason Norwich have pulled out of the deal. The club has decided to go in a different direction after discussions with the player and his representatives.

Emmanuel Fernandez looks set to exit Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Norwich are instead expected to pursue the signing of Brighton youngster Ruairi McConville

Fernandez was not involved as Posh were beaten 3-1 at Bristol Rovers on Sunday but he would not have been available to play anyway having not come through the full concussion protocols having missed Tuesday’s victory over Wigan for the same reason.

As part of the accepted deal, Fernandez would have returned on loan.

Speaking about the deal on Sunday, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “The club have accepted a bid from a Championship club.

“I think it’s a huge bid but, at the moment, he can not agree personal terms.

“It’s a big bid for a lot of money for a player who has played just four or five months of football but that’s what we do, we develop players.

“A big Championship club has come in and seen the potential.

"Everything has been agreed between the clubs but him and his representatives can’t agree personal terms.”

Fernandez has played 52 times for Posh, scoring seven goals having made his debut against Middlesbrough in the Championship in April 2022. 33 of his Posh appearances have come this season.

Posh have had a busy start to transfer deadline day with centre-back Romoney Crichlow leaving the club to join League Two Bradford City on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old joined Posh on a free transfer after leaving Huddersfield last summer. He started last season as number one choice but lost his place to Josh Knight by early September.

He spent time three months on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge earlier in the campaign and leaves Posh having made 33 appearances in all competitions and lifted the EFL Trophy with the club. He came on in the final minute of normal time in the final.

He rejoins Bradford, the club he had spent the season on loan with prior to joining Posh.