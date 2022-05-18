Eleven players who could be available to strengthen the Peterborough United squad next season

Club officials will no doubt be scouring the list of retained and released players from Championship and League One sides to see if anyone takes their fancy.
Posh need a goalkeeper, a couple of full-backs and a pair of central midfielders so the Peterborough Telegraph went searching on their behalf. We also threw in a couple of centre-backs in case Ronnie Edwards departs and a striker given the current forward line’s regular injury woes.
1. DANNY ANDREW
A strong defensive left-back who would instantly solve the Posh problem with accuracy at set-pieces. Andrew is a former Posh youngster who went on to play with some success in League One for Doncaster, under the management of Grant McCann, and Fleetwood. The Cod Army have offered the 31 year-old a new contract, but he could be available. Andrew and McCann didn't part on the best of terms though and his age will now be a big drawback.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. JODI JONES
A high quality wide player might need to drop down a division to get his career going again after his release from Coventry City. Only 24, but has suffered with injuries.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. DOMINIC BALL
The stylish centre-back, who has been released by QPR, is now a much more accomplished player than the one seen on loan at London Road in 2017. The former Spurs, Rangers and Aberdeen player is another possible replacement for Ronnie Edwards and he's still only 26.
Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. IZZY BROWN
The former Hampton schoolboy joined Chelsea as a youngster and big things were expected of him. Unfortunately a serious achilles injury stopped him playing a single game last season so no surprise Preston North End have now released him. Brown is still only 25 so there's time for his form and fitness to return.
Photo: Stu Forster