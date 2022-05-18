Eleven players who could be available to strengthen the Peterborough United squad next season

1. DANNY ANDREW

A strong defensive left-back who would instantly solve the Posh problem with accuracy at set-pieces. Andrew is a former Posh youngster who went on to play with some success in League One for Doncaster, under the management of Grant McCann, and Fleetwood. The Cod Army have offered the 31 year-old a new contract, but he could be available. Andrew and McCann didn't part on the best of terms though and his age will now be a big drawback.

Photo: Pete Norton