Ronnie Edwards in action for England at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.

The Posh centre-back played his third full 90 minutes of the competition as England drew their final group game 0-0 with Iraq on Sunday.

A point confirmed top spot in their group and a match against the team they beat 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Euros last summer.

Edwards is expected to leave Posh this summer.

Joe Taylor during Luton Town's Championship Play-Off Final win over Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Posh have confirmed there was n promotion bonus inserted into the deal that took Joe Taylor to Luton Town for £500k in January. Striker Taylor (20) played a part in Luton’s Championship play-off final win at Wembley on Saturday.

