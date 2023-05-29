Edwards and England to face Italy next in the Under 20 World Cup, no Peterborough United promotion bonus in Joe Taylor transfer deal
The Posh centre-back played his third full 90 minutes of the competition as England drew their final group game 0-0 with Iraq on Sunday.
A point confirmed top spot in their group and a match against the team they beat 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Euros last summer.
Edwards is expected to leave Posh this summer.
Posh have confirmed there was n promotion bonus inserted into the deal that took Joe Taylor to Luton Town for £500k in January. Striker Taylor (20) played a part in Luton’s Championship play-off final win at Wembley on Saturday.
Posh were satisfied with a deal for a player who had made just one Football League appearance for Posh following a move from King’s Lynn in January, 2022.