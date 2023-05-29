News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Edwards and England to face Italy next in the Under 20 World Cup, no Peterborough United promotion bonus in Joe Taylor transfer deal

England and Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards will tackle Italy in the last 16 of the World Under 20 Cup in Argentina on Wenesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th May 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards in action for England at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.Ronnie Edwards in action for England at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.
Ronnie Edwards in action for England at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.

The Posh centre-back played his third full 90 minutes of the competition as England drew their final group game 0-0 with Iraq on Sunday.

A point confirmed top spot in their group and a match against the team they beat 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Euros last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edwards is expected to leave Posh this summer.

Joe Taylor during Luton Town's Championship Play-Off Final win over Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Joe Taylor during Luton Town's Championship Play-Off Final win over Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Joe Taylor during Luton Town's Championship Play-Off Final win over Coventry City. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Most Popular

Speculation

Posh have confirmed there was n promotion bonus inserted into the deal that took Joe Taylor to Luton Town for £500k in January. Striker Taylor (20) played a part in Luton’s Championship play-off final win at Wembley on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh were satisfied with a deal for a player who had made just one Football League appearance for Posh following a move from King’s Lynn in January, 2022.

Related topics:EnglandItalyJoe TaylorRonnie EdwardsSpeculationLuton TownIraq