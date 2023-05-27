Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards has been linked with both clubs before as well as Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Wolves Southampton and a trio of German clubs including Borussia Dortmund so who really knows?

Chelsea were thought to be the keenest last summer, but a lot has happened at Stamford Bridge since then!

The 20-year-old, who is currently on England duty at the Under 20 World Cup, is likely to be sold this summer and the Premier League is his likeliest destination.

Gwion Edwards in action for Posh at Chelsea in 2017. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Posh have also been linked by an unnamed ‘source’ with a move for Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon. He’s 25 though and might already be too old! Moxon is expected to start for Carlisle against Stockport County in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

NEWS FROM AROUND THE LEAGUE ONE CLUBS…

BRISTOL ROVERS – Joey Barton’s team are reportedly interested in former Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards who has been released by Wigan Athletic following their relegation to League One. Edwards played 74 times for Posh between 2016 and 2018, scoring 16 times before moving to Ipswich Town for £700k. The 30 year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

BLACKPOOL – The Seasiders have reappointed Neil Critchley as manager on a four-year contract. Critchley took Blackpool into the Championship and kept them there in his previous spell at the club before moving to assist Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. He subsequently had a poor spell managing QPR.

CHELTENHAM – The Robins are interested in released Crystal Palace striker Rob Street who spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury. Former Posh midfielder Ryan Broom has rejected a new contract offer at Whaddon Road and will move on in the summer.

DERBY COUNTY – The Rams are reportedly interested in released Portsmouth defender Clark Robertson and Charlton former Charlton defender Sean Clare following his exit from The Valley this summer.

PORT VALE - 26-year-old midfielder Ben Garrity, rumoured to be a Posh target last summer, has agreed a new two-year deal to stay at Vale Park.

STEVENAGE - The newly-promoted side have reportedly offered League Two top-scorer Andy Cook a contract as his Bradford deal comes to an end in the summer but the 32-year-old has turned Steve Evans down.

WIGAN - Things have gone from bad to worse for the side who will be coming down from the Championship. The club have been deducted a further four points after money promised for staff wages did not arrive. The Latics have failed to pay their players on time in March and May this year and will start the season on -8.

Exeter City – The Grecians have not ruled out a return to action at St James Park for former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown. Exeter suspended Brown when he was charged with assaulting two women and vowed he would not return until after a July trial, if at all. Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said: “

