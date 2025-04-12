4 . RICHARD SCOTT

Brummie Scott started his career at Birmingham and made 12 Football League appearances for the club before leaving for Shrewsbury. Barry Fry managed Scott at St Andrews and brought him to Posh in July, 1998. He converted him from midfielder to right-back and he played in the 2000 Wembley win over Darlington in a League Two play-off. Scott made 93 Posh appearances and scored seven goals before joining Telford in July, 2001. Photo: PT