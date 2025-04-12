Earlier this week Wembley winning Posh skipper Mick Halsall reminded everyone he started his career at Birmingham, while Siriki Dembele is a recent addition to the ranks of those who have played for both clubs.
But do you remember these players who also signed contracts at Posh and Birmingham? We’re guessing many are long forgotten!
1. ROGER WILLIS
Attacking midfielder who was one of many players to follow Barry Fry from Barnet to Posh. Signed for Posh in the summer of 96 before leaving for Watford a year later and then moved on to Birmingham. Came back for a second spell at Posh on loan in 2002. Posh apps 58. Goals: 6. Photo: David Lowndes
2. PETER SHEARER
'Posh sign Shearer' was a favourite headline in the old ET. Unfortunately a striker who move to Posh from Birmingham in 1997, never played a game because of injury before leaving two years later. Birmingham was Shearer's hometown club and he started his career at St Andrew's before returning for a second spell almost a decade later. Photo: David Lowndes
3. BEN SEDGEMORE
Posh boss Mick Halsall signed this midfielder from Barry Fry's Birmingham in January 1996. Fry took control at Posh that summer and Sedgemore promptly left on a free transfer to Mansfield Town after 18 Posh appearances. Fun fact, Ben can now be seen playing tennis in the Hunts & Peterborough League for Hemingford. Photo: David Lowndes
4. RICHARD SCOTT
Brummie Scott started his career at Birmingham and made 12 Football League appearances for the club before leaving for Shrewsbury. Barry Fry managed Scott at St Andrews and brought him to Posh in July, 1998. He converted him from midfielder to right-back and he played in the 2000 Wembley win over Darlington in a League Two play-off. Scott made 93 Posh appearances and scored seven goals before joining Telford in July, 2001. Photo: PT
