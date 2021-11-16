Derby County look doomed to relegation from the Championship after accepting a total points deduction of 21

Derby manager Wayne Rooney (right) alongside Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

The club’s administrators have agreed a deduction of nine points, plus a further suspended three points, for historical financial breaches under former owner Mel Morris.

It takes the total penalty points to 21, after an appeal against a 12 point loss for sliding into administration was dropped, leaving the Rams on minus three points and marooned at the bottom of the table. Wayne Rooney’s side are 18 points behind Posh who sit just outside the relegation zone.

Trevor Birch, the EFL chief executive said: “The EFL’s objective throughout this ongoing process has been to ensure that the principles of the regulations were upheld on behalf of all clubs.

“Given the complex circumstances of the case and the various outstanding regulatory issues between the EFL and Derby County, the League is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal.

“Our focus is to continue to work with the joint administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the club.”

Carl Jackson, a joint administrator for the club, said: “This has been a difficult matter to navigate bearing in mind the various issues concerned.

“Whilst point deductions are never ideal for any club, it was critical to the club’s future that all matters were concluded between the EFL and the club in relation to historical issues.