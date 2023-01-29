Deadline day summary. Posh sign a striker and two players depart
The Peterborough Telegraph transfer deadline blog is up and running.
Follow the blog from now until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31 when the winter transfer window closes for all the latest news from Peterborough United and the rest of League One.
Peterborough United transfer deadline blog
Key Events
- Posh sign National League striker.
- Back-up striker moves to Championship
Midnight round-up:
Play-off contenders Barnsley signed goalkeeper Adam Hayton from Spurs on loan.
Burton have signed a SEVENTH loan player. The latest is defender Sam Lavelle from Charlton.
Left-back Joe Tomlinson to Swindon. Story to come from Ben Jones. And here it is https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/out-of-favour-defender-departs-peterborough-united-4009110
Joe Taylor has joined Luton Town, I kid you not. Story from Ben Jones here. https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-confirm-sale-of-young-striker-to-championship-side-4009096
MK Dons have signed former Wycombe centre-back Anthony Stewart from Aberdeen on loan.
Bristol Rovers have signed Stockport left-back Calum Macdonald from Stockport.
Posh announcement at 11.30pm.
Some Posh business coming up soon so don’t go to bed just yet!
Elsewhere striker Matty Taylor has left Oxford for Port Vale on loan. Vale host Wycombe on Saturday so hopefully Taylor is in good form.
And Dutch defender Lamare Bogarde has joined Bristol Rovers from Aston Villa on loan.
Midfielder George Thomas has left QPR and joined ailing Cambridge United on a short term contract.
Former Posh striker Matty Stevens has left Forest Green Rovers and joined Walsall on loan. Stevens has just recovered for serious knee ligament damage.
Posh are at bottom club Forest Green Rovers for a League One fixture on Saturday and Duncan Ferguson’s side signed Reading forward Jahmari Clarke a few minutes ago. Clarke (19) has been on loan at National League Woking.
Forest Green signed midfielder Charlie Savage (son of professional irritant Robbie) on loan from Manchester United over the weekend.
Accrington have taken Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on loan and Portsmouth have signed striker Paddy Lane from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh Gwion Edwards midfielder is reportedly about to join Charlton Athletic from Wigan Athletic.
Ipswich have loaned striker Gassan Ahadme back to Burton after signing him from the Brewers earlier this season.
Burton now have six loan players and you can only have five in a matchday squad!
Thankfully it’s all quiet on the Posh front, but League One clubs continue to do business with only two hours of the transfer window to go.
Fourth-placed Derby County have taken Spurs midfielder Harvey White (21) on loan. White spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season.
Charlie Kirk has moved from Charlton to Burton on loan. The attacking midfielder was so highly-rated as a young player at Crewe, Posh were reportedly interested in signing him.
Lincoln City have now signed St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon for an undisclosed fee.
Play-off contenders Barnsley have signed striker Oli Shaw from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee.
Exeter have signed unattached former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Hull City striker James Scott, the latter for an undisclosed fee.
Fleetwood have signed another forward in Junior Quitirna from Irish club Waterford.
Former Posh full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy has turned his loan move from Burton to Swindon into a permanent deal.