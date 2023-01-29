Thankfully it’s all quiet on the Posh front, but League One clubs continue to do business with only two hours of the transfer window to go.

Fourth-placed Derby County have taken Spurs midfielder Harvey White (21) on loan. White spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season.

Charlie Kirk has moved from Charlton to Burton on loan. The attacking midfielder was so highly-rated as a young player at Crewe, Posh were reportedly interested in signing him.