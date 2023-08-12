News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United suffer 'real blow' as midfielder limps off against Charlton Athletic

Darren Ferguson fears a serious injury has been picked up by Jeando Fuchs on Saturday afternoon.
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:12 BST

Fuchs limped out of Posh’s 1-0 win against Charlton in the 86th minute, having only come off the bench after 70 minutes.

He had originally come on to replace Ricky-Jade Jones as Posh switched to a three at the back system to hold off growing Charlton pressure. He was later replaced by Ryan De Havilland.

It was Fuchs’ third appearance off the bench this season after being given another chance by Darren Ferguson this season, after being out of contention for much of the last campaign.

Jeando Fuchs limped off against Charlton Athletic after coming on as a substitute.
Jeando Fuchs limped off against Charlton Athletic after coming on as a substitute.
He said: “It’s a real blow about Jeando. He’s felt his thigh.

“He’ll have a scan on Monday, that’s not looking great to be honest.

“The subs all did well though and I’ve maintained all along that it’s a squad game.”

Ryan De Havilland come on for his Posh debut and slotted into the midfield after Fuchs left the field and impressed Ferguson.

He added: “Ryan was brilliant when he came on, he got about people, he won second balls as they were going for it and we picked them off."

Fuchs remains on the transfer list but a significant injury is likely to scupper any chances of a move for the midfielder.

