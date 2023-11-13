Malik Mothersille is set to be absent for Peterborough United again. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday night for a 7:45pm kick-off to try and get into the second round to face either Doncaster or Accrington Stanley.

The match takes place during international week, however, which means that Posh will be without Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo and Hector Kyprianou due to international commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katongo played at centre half in the 2-2 draw two weeks ago, while Edwards and Kyprianou were rested. Edwards was thrown on with 13 minutes to play as Posh chased the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are also set to be without captain Peter Kioso due to a knee injury, Malik Mothersille and Charlie O‘Connell, who is cup tied after appearing in the competition in the qualifying rounds for Woking during a loan spell earlier this season.

The focus will still firmly be on getting through for Posh, however Ferguson's side can get it done.

He said: “We spoke in the team meeting this morning about just making sure we get into the next round. That’s the mentality we need. It was the same for the first game but unfortunately, we couldn’t manage it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be another tough game, they gave us a tough game in the first one but obviously certain things happened that on another day you probably do get through but that’s cup football. Whatever way we do it, we just have to make sure we do get through.

“It’s the next game, this is just as important as any game we’ve had this season. I’ll pick what I feel is the strongest team on the night.

“We’re going to be missing five players with the three away on international duty, PK isn’t going to be involved and Charlie is cup tied.

“We’re missing a few but it won’t be too different to the team that started against Salford in the first game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mothersille played his first 90 minutes of the season on Sunday as Posh’s under 21s Spurs in the Premier League Cup at Stamford. Spurs were 2-0 winners and Posh have now lost all three of their opening group games, following defeats against Bristol City and Sunderland.

Ferguson added: “He did his first 90 minutes so unfortunately he won’t be involved tomorrow because the game was on the Sunday. He’ll train for the rest of the week and get another 90 minutes at Colchester hopefully.

“After that, he’s nearly there. We just need to be patient with Mailk, he was way off when he joined us, we knew that and we’ve been building him up gradually.

"Unfortunately, he get a shoulder injury coming on against Salford, which meant he missed a 90 minutes he would have played against Hull (for the u21s), which has set him back. He’s looking good though."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad