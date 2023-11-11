Peter Kioso of Peterborough United closes down Saikou Janneh of Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Kioso missed last Saturday’s FA Cup draw with Salford due to a minor knee injury and Posh has played through the issue both against Wigan on Tuesday night and against Cambridge on Saturday.

He had to be taken off after 69 minutes of Posh’s victory over their rivals after dropping to the floor and requiring treatment to the same knee. He was replaced by Jadel Katongo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will now sit out the next two cup games with the aim of being ready to play when Posh return to league action on November 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will have extra recovery time due to the fact that Posh’s previously scheduled game away at Exeter next Saturday has now been called off due to international call-ups.

Speaking after Posh thumped Cambridge 5-0, Ferguson said: “We’ve managed to get him through the last two games. He needs an injection in his knee and he will now get that on Monday. He’ll then get another one the following Monday and be fit for Burton.

“We had to just get him through Wigan and today, he was never going to play at Salford and he obviously won’t play against Colchester the following Tuesday.