Peterborough United confirm bid for defender from Scottish side

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed that a bid has been received from Hearts for Frankie Kent.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Frankie Kent could be set to leave Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Frankie Kent could be set to leave Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Frankie Kent could be set to leave Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

The defender did not feature in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Colchester although has also missed a couple of days of training in the week.

The 27-year-old promotion winner had been linked with the Edinburgh side this week.

Darren Ferguson said: “Frankie had an injection of Wednesday for a little niggle. He didn’t train Thursday.

“Hearts have made a bid for him. So we’ll have to see how that develops. There was no point risking Frankie with that possibly on the horizon.

“They’re made a bid, we’ll have to wait to see if they come back in.

"It will be up to both clubs to decide that, I don’t know if anything else has happened during the game.”

Kent was placed on the transfer list on the conclusion of last season.

