Tshimanga was brought on as part of a triple change after 86 minutes to play up top alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris as Posh looked to wrestle back control in the final stages.

The move worked as Posh were able to shift the momentum and hang on for a 1-0 win but Tshimanga had a couple of good changes to open his account for Posh in what was his first league appearance of the season.

The 26-year-old failed to convert and is still yet to get off the mark for the club in 11 appearances.

Should Kabongo Tshimanga have scored this chance? Photo: Joe Dent.

He is, however, heavily rumoured to be the subject of a £500,000 bid from Wrexham; speculation that Posh have not commented on.

The Red Dragons have failed to win either of their opening League Two games and have star man Paul Mullin on the sidelines with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

When asked about Tshimanga after the win. Ferguson said: “There has been a lot of speculation regarding him. There is no update.

“You can see he’s short of confidence. He should really have scored twice, the second one in particular is just a touch and finish and the boy is a good finisher.

“He’s been unfortunate because he’s come to a club where we’ve got some really good attacking players and if we’re going to play that formation and Jonno is still in the building then- at the moment- he’s starting.

"Kabby needs to shift him out the team, it’s as simple as that but I’ve got others that can play there.

“When he gets opportunities, he needs to take them. Today was a real opportunity to go and get a goal.

“It’s a work in progress for all of them and him included.”