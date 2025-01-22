Darren Ferguson disappointed for his Peterborough United players who should have beaten Exeter City 'comfortably'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Ferguson was left disappointed for his Peterborough United players after they could not get over the line against Exeter City.

Posh were dominant in the first half at the Weston Homes and led 1-0 at half time thanks to Hector Kyprianou but missed a host of other great chances to extend the lead.

The visitors enjoyed more possession but rarely threatened in the second half but were gifted a route back into the game in the final minute of normal time when Tayo Edun committed a rash foul on Demitri Mitchell in the box. Millenic Alli saw his penalty saved but the rebound fell right to him to equalise at 1-1.

The result saw Posh edge further clear to the relegation places to six points but Ferguson’s side have now played two more matches than 21st place side Crawley.

Nicholas Bilokapic saves Millinec Alli's first penalty. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson was left disappointed for his players and insisted that the ending of the game was indicative of how his side’s season has gone so far.

He said: “It was not the result we were looking for.

“It is a disappointed dressing room, it was a game we should have won comfortably. We didn’t have as much possession as we normally do but we felt that might be the case. The shape was very good off the ball. They didn’t cause us a problem. It was as comfortable as I’ve felt about us not conceding.

“It’s a debatable penalty, the linesman gives it, which you don’t often see but it’s just where we are at at the moment, we can’t catch a break. Always at 1-0, you need to get the second goal to kill the game off. That’s a big chance where Gustav has one cleared off the line- I don’t know how that’s not a goal- and we have other chances too.

“I’m disappointed for the players. There was some good stuff, the boys are giving everything. It’s that kind of season where it’s frustrating and disappointing. Everyone that’s been watching us all season can see the marked improvement with the new players. We just have to keep going.

“Nick did it at Bolton in saving the penalty but again, we need to do the basics. I’ve just told the players, that’s twice now. The boy (Bilokapic) sometimes comes in for some stick but I wish his teammates would bail him out now and again. If so, he would have been the hero. I had a feeling he’d save it but do the basics and follow in. They had four players ready to put it in the net, ahead of any of our players, that is disappointing.

“That’s just the way it is at the moment, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve just got to keep going. I’ve seen improvement in the players. We’re maybe not going to be as fluent at home as we have been in past games but I am seeing a team that is having a right go.”

Posh travel to face 12th place Lincoln City on Saturday.