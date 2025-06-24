Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough United have signed a complete midfielder in Brandon Khela

Brandon Khela. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images).

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes the club has signed a complete midfielder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson was thrilled to land Brandon Khela with Posh paying a large undisclosed fee to Birmingham City for the 20 year-old.

Ferguson said: "I am absolutely delighted we have managed to get Brandon. He is going to be a really good player so he is an excellent signing for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been with Birmingham City for most of his life, but he had a loan stint at Bradford City last season and I like the fact he played for a team that had to win every week. You have to do that at Bradford and of course they went on to gain promotion.

"He is athletic, good on the ball, 6' 1", and ticks all of the boxes in terms of what I want from a midfielder. We need to be more athletic in that position.

"I know there were other clubs interested, but the chairman has managed to get this done and I am delighted. He can play anywhere in midfield. The thing about football and the way people talk about the game, it is all about 4s, 6s, 7s and 10s, but I don't really buy into that - Brandon is a midfielder.

"As a midfielder you need to be able to do everything. You need to be able to tackle, run, pass, get goals and assists. Depending on what formation we play, and we are looking at a few this season, he can play in different ways and different areas. He runs and runs, gets on the ball, gives you a bit of size and I don't want to put too much pressure on him, but he has the attributes of a younger Hector Kyprianou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a big signing, we have really pushed and pushed and we managed to keep it under the radar for quite a while and now we can really look forward to working with him.”

Khela has been with ‘The Blues’ since the age of seven with loan spells at Ross County and Bradford City.