Peterborough United have signed Birmingham City midfielder on a long-term contract

Brandon Khela celebrates Bradford City's promotion from League Two. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have signed Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela on a long-term contract.

The 20 year-old has signed a four-year deal with the option of a fifth year. He helped Bradford City to promotion from League Two last season after joining ‘The Bantams’ on loan in January.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony commented: “This one is a big one. Absolutely very, very, very, excited to announce a big transfer deal with the arrival of a great young box-to-box midfield talent for a large undisclosed fee.

“Hector Kyprianou’s departure left a big gap to fill, but we feel Brandon has all the attributes to develop into a fantastic central midfielder.”

Brandon Khela in Birmingham City colours. Photo Eddie Keogh Getty Images.

Khela made 15 appearances for Bradford. He made 3 starts in cup competitions for Birmingham City after graduating from the club’s Academy and scored the only goal in a Carabao Cup win at Charlton Athletic last season. He has also made three substitute appearances in the EFL for ‘The Blues’, two of them in the early stages of his club’s League One title-winning campaign.

Khela has also played in the Scottish Premiership for Ross County. He was linked to a move to Posh by the PT earlier this week.

A PT contact said Khela is a fine athlete with great tactical awareness of different midfield roles. He is currently better defensively than offensively, but possesses a decent technique and is an accurate passer.

Posh are keen on new midfielders following the loss of last season’s captain Hector Kyprianou to Championship side Watford and with Archie Collins about to enter the last year of his current deal at London Road.