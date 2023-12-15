It would take an ‘extraordinary’ bid for Peterborough United to even contemplate selling one of their ‘Fab Four’ forwards.

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is resigned to losing star man Ronnie Edwards and out-of-favour centre forward Jonson Clarke-Harris during the January transfer window – providing the price is right – but he will fight to keep the rest of his exciting young squad together, including on-loan skipper Peter Kioso.

In-form winger Kwame Poku has been the subject of many transfer rumours involving Championship clubs, while fellow attacking players Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are playing well enough to attract attention.

"Ronnie and Jonno will be sold if the right offers come in,” MacAnthony stated. “They won’t be going for the offers we received in the summer when people thought we were in trouble financially.

"We have plans for Ronnie leaving and if Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge go back to their clubs. We can’t afford Peter's wages right now, but we could if we were in the Championship. We don’t want him to go as he’s one of the best captains we’ve ever had.

“We don’t want players to leave at the end of the window because we want to have our replacements in. In an ideal scenario any departures would happen in the first 10 days of January so we know where we are and we can settle down.

"We are always vulnerable when we are in League One or in the bottom half of the Championship, but we can’t let ourselves get down. We just have to get on with things.

"It would take an extraordinary offer for us to lose anyone else though.

“We will probably let a few of our Under 21s go out on loan.”

MacAnthony confirmed Posh have made no attempt to sign AFC Wimbledon strike Ali Al Hamadi in January, but there was an attempt to sign him in the past.